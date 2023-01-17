Arkells front man Max Kerman performs during the Juno Awards, at Budweiser Gardens, in London, Ont., on March 17, 2019.LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

Max Kerman can fill a stadium with his rock band Arkells, but his latest claim to fame will be how his namesake clears the streets.

The front man of the Hamilton act secured a landslide victory in the city’s name-that-plow contest, resulting in one of 10 newly named plows being dubbed the “Max Kermanator.”

Kerman told The Canadian Press he was “delighted” by the “incredibly stupid” honour.

The Arkells singer was anonymously nominated last year, and emerged the clear favourite on Friday when it was revealed “Max Kermanator” secured more than 18,700 votes.

That was well ahead of “Plowy McPlowface,” which nabbed around 2,200 votes for second place, and “CTRL-SALT-DELETE,” which drew about 1,100 votes for the third spot.

The honour follows eight Juno wins and last summer’s massive outdoor concert at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field when Arkells hosted an estimated 27,000 fans for a show dubbed The Rally, along with Haviah Mighty, K.Flay, and the band Mt. Joy.

Kerman said he’d like to have his name emblazoned across a Zamboni in the future.

“That’s the next one,” he joked. “I can dream.”