In this photo provided by Wreckhouse Press a home fights against high winds caused by post Tropical Storm Fiona in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 24, 2022.Rene Roy/The Associated Press

Velda Tapp-Pretty was asleep at 8 a.m. Saturday when a wall of water hit her bedroom window with a bang. For several minutes, her home in Channel-Port aux Basques, NL. was flooded with the ocean. She could smell it – seawater surging through the foundation up into her bedroom in her small bungalow.

Boulders flew out of the ocean, into the air and landed in her backyard.

“You could hear the roar and the ripping and I looked out the window and the siding was going just like confetti at a wedding,” she said.

She could see the apartment building across the road was gone. The roof on the house next door to her flapped in the wind. Another house was ripped in half. Boats and ships were in the middle of the street in the town of 4,500 people on the southwestern tip of Newfoundland.

By 8:10 a.m., Ms. Tapp-Pretty, a 57-year-old home-care worker, realized she was in a life-or-death situation. She grabbed her cat, Krissy, leaving behind her other cat, Terri, who was too spooked to come with her – and got in her car. A roof in the middle of the road blocked her way, so she wove through backyards and roads littered with televisions, mattresses and microwaves until she made it safely to her brother’s home.

“It’s total destruction,” she said.

When Ms. Tapp-Pretty reached her brother’s house, she began messaging with her neighbours. They wanted to know if their houses were still standing. She didn’t want to be the one to tell them. They were like family – the people that shovelled her snow in winter and shared home-cooked food.

“Everybody that I talked to said they felt scared and nauseous,” said Ms. Tapp-Pretty, who was only able to stomach two soda biscuits on Saturday.

As she drove through flooded roads, she thought of the famous song by Tom Cahill that Newfoundlanders sing, Thank God We’re Surrounded by Water.

“Nobody is singing that song today,” she said during an interview Saturday evening as rain pelted in the background.

“When you’re a little girl growing up, this is the thing that you feared the most. As a child, you’re always scared of storms. This is it. This is what you grew up being afraid of.”

The heavy rain, powerful winds and vicious storm surges that pummelled Atlantic Canada on Saturday as part of tropical storm Fiona packed maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometres an hour, Environment Canada said in a statement issued late Saturday evening. The storm is expected to track towards Quebec’s lower north shore and southeastern Labrador by late overnight.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada’s military would be on-hand to help with the recovery. In a statement, the Canadian Armed Forces said troops would arrive Sunday morning.

Neighbours pulled a woman from the waters off southwestern Newfoundland early Saturday after a storm surge enveloped her home, causing it and several others to collapse into huge waves driven by hurricane-force winds. She is expected to make a full recovery.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said police were also investigating reports that a second woman had been swept into the Gulf of St. Lawrence under similar circumstances, but the Mountie said the status of that woman had yet to be confirmed.

The Salvation Army is operating an emergency shelter at St. James Regional High School. People with pets were directed to the Bruce II Sports Centre.

The Canadian Red Cross said Saturday night that a registration call line for those displaced from their homes had reached capacity, but added the aid agency was setting up a new one that would be ready by Sunday morning.

Port aux Basques has issued an evacuation order, which Mayor Brian Button implored people to heed. “I’m going to be pretty direct here with people,” Mr. Button said in a Facebook video address where he urged people to find higher ground. “Anybody that’s been told to leave their homes, you need to leave, there’s no ifs ands or buts … It’s becoming unsafe for our crews.”

At 9 p.m. Saturday, the tide was rising in the town. Homes were still crumbling into the ocean. The hotels were full and the shelters were filling up. The pharmacy remained open for people who needed the medications left behind in homes swept out to sea. And people were opening up their homes and offering refuge to those in need.

“That’s what Newfoundlanders are all about,” said Ms. Tapp-Pretty. “We’ll get through it.”

But she said while people in the area are used to raging weather and wind that overturns tractor trailers, Fiona is unlike anything anyone has ever seen.

“When you see the rocks that I see this morning come up out of that ocean – it’s like, do I really want to live here any more?” she said. “I hope I never see another day like this.”

– With files from Greg Mercer, Salmaan Farooqui and Justine Hunter.

