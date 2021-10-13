The U.S. will reopen its land border to fully vaccinated travellers from Canada. What you need to know about the new rules

In March, 2020, the United States and Canada closed their borders to non-essential travel as COVID-19 spread. Rising vaccination rates in both countries and overall plateauing coronavirus case numbers led Canada to open its border to fully vaccinated U.S. residents on Aug. 9, and the rest of the world on Sept. 7. But the Americans continued to block non-essential travel to the U.S. by land.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced its plans to open America’s land and ferry crossings to fully vaccinated Canadians and Mexicans.

U.S. to reopen its land border to fully vaccinated Canadians in early November

“Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy,” U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a news release Wednesday. “We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday some of the details related to the border policy are still being discussed.

“We are working to clarify and finalize all the details with our American partners,” she said.

What are the Canada/U.S. border restrictions in place now?

Since March 2020, Canadians have not been able to cross the land border for non-essential reasons.

As of January of this year, any Canadians wanting to travel to the U.S. by air have been required to get tested for COVID-19 no less than three days before travel and provide a negative result to whatever airline they’re travelling with.

Since this summer, U.S. travellers have been been able to skip quarantine when coming to Canada, provided they’re fully vaccinated – meaning they’ve received the full course of any Health Canada-approved vaccine – and have tested negative. In September, fully vaccinated travellers from other countries were also allowed entry as long as they had tested negative.

When is the U.S. border reopening?

The news release from Mr. Mayorkas said the change to allow non-essential land and ferry crossings into the U.S. will take place in early November, but did not include a specific date.

Who does this apply to?

The November change applies to non-essential travellers, meaning those looking to cross the border to visit family or for tourism.

Starting in Jan. 2022, the U.S. has said it will require all travellers, including essential travellers – for example, truckers, students or health care workers – to show proof of vaccination, which they currently are not obligated to do.

Does the U.S. accept vaccine mixing? What about AstraZeneca?

Officials have not yet specified which COVID-19 vaccines will be accepted, or if mixed dosing will meet the criteria for “fully vaccinated” travellers.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers full vaccination to be both doses of an approved two-dose shot – such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna – or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, plus two weeks of wait time after the final dose.

While there is research showing that a mix-and-match regime – a viral vector vaccine, such as AstraZeneca, followed by an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna – produces a significant immune response, such mixed doses are not universally recognized as full vaccination.

About 3.9 million Canadians received mixed doses – either a combination of Pfizer and Moderna, or a first shot of AstraZeneca followed by a second dose of either Pfizer and Moderna.

The U.S. CDC has not yet released guidance on whether it considers a mixed-dose regimen effective. However, officials say CDC experts are actively exploring the issue of whether the U.S. should allow travellers who received a mix of vaccines.

What constitutes proof of vaccination?

It remains unclear what kind of paperwork will be required at the U.S. border.

What are the quarantine rules in Canada for people returning from the U.S. or another country?

Fully vaccinated travellers who provide negative COVID-19 tests can enter Canada and do not need to quarantine. It is likely this rule will continue for Canadians returning home from travel in the U.S., but the government has not specifically said this will be the case. Travellers must have received their second vaccine doses at least 14 days before entering Canada.

Anyone entering Canada who is not fully vaccinated will need to do 14 days of quarantine.

With a report from the Canadian Press

