The victims of Canada’s deadliest mass shooting

Molly HayesCrime and Justice
Open this photo in gallery

Lisa McCully.

Handout

Jenny Kierstead said her sister Lisa McCully was one of the victims of the mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

“This is so hard to write but many of you will want to know. Our hearts are broken today as we attempt to accept the loss of my sister, Lisa McCully, who was one of the victims of the mass shooting in Portapique last night,” she wrote in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

“Our condolences go out to the other family members who are affected by this tragedy. Thank you for your support, it’s a hard day.”

Ms. McCully is listed as a Grade 3/4 teacher on the Debert Elementary School website.

Open this photo in gallery

Jamie Blair and Greg Blair.

Handout

In a Facebook post, Jessica MacBurnie shared a photo of Jamie Blair and Greg Blair, and wrote that “two beautiful souls were lost today … and many more.”

“I have absolutely no words for the heartache my family & many others are going through. This was such a careless act, & many who should have never lost their lives. My heart is breaking for my family, my heart is breaking for everyone else suffering through this tragedy,” wrote Ms. MacBurnie.

“My family has been through so much, no one should have ever had to deal with this. I love you both so much, & sending all my love to my family & every other families who lost someone today,” she said, tagging the pair in the post.

Gunman kills at least 16 in Canada’s deadliest mass shooting

Open this photo in gallery

Constable Heidi Stevenson.

RCMP IN NOVA SCOTIA/Reuters

Constable Heidi Stevenson, who hails from Nova Scotia, was with the RCMP for 23 years. She was a married mother of two children, aged 10 and 13. At one point, she was the media spokesperson for province’s RCMP force. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said she doesn’t know the circumstances of the fallen officer’s death, but Constable Stevenson was responding to the “active shooter incident.”

Open this photo in gallery

Heather O’Brien, a nurse from Truro, N.S., was among the dead after shooting rampage on April 19, 2020. Pictured with daughter, Darcy Dobson.

Handout

Heather O’Brien, a nurse from Truro, N.S., was among the dead. Her daughter, Darcy Dobson, confirmed her mother’s death in a Facebook post Sunday, saying a “monster” had murdered her. Ms. Dobson’s post said Ms. O’Brien last spoke to her family by text message at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday and she was “gone” by 10:15 a.m. She remembered her mother as “kind” and “beautiful.”

“I want everyone to remember how kind she was. How much she loved being a nurse. The way her eyes sparkled when she talked to her grandchildren and the way she just loved Christmas. Let those things define her. Not the horrible way she died,” the post read.

Another one of Ms. O’Brien’s daughters, Katie Devine, posted a photo of her and her mother on Facebook Sunday with a caption reading, “I never said I love you as much as I should have.”

Ms. O’Brien’s niece, Megan Brown, also took to Facebook to remember her aunt as a spiritual woman who loved her family.

"She is not just my Aunt Heather. She is a wife, a mother, a big sister, a grandmother, an aunt, a nurse, a healer, a listener, a guide, a bright light in so many lives. I can’t believe she is gone,” Ms. Brown’s post read. "The world is a darker place without you.”

Open this photo in gallery

Frank and Fawn Madsen with son Jon Farrington.

Jon Farrington, a security guard in Oshawa, Ont., posted a frantic message on Facebook late Sunday afternoon after he was unable to reach his parents, Frank and Dawn Madsen, who lived on the street where the some of the shootings took place in Portapique, N.S. Within hours, prayers turned to condolences on his feed.

