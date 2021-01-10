 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The virus that is changing the world

Marcus Gee
Marcus Gee
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A man wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in New Westminster, B.C. on Dec. 15, 2020.

Marissa Tiel/The Canadian Press

Could COVID-19 make the world a better place? The question might seem absurd, even callous, at a time when the virus is still snatching lives all around us. Yet it is already clear that, in fact, many good things could flow from this great and punishing battle. As a new year begins, let’s consider a few of them.

Start with medicine and science. The fight against the coronavirus has yielded a burst of innovation. Researchers managed to produce safe, effective vaccines in record time. It is the greatest scientific achievement of the current century and it leaves the world better prepared for future onslaughts.

Thanks to lessons learned in frantic intensive-care units, doctors know much more now about how to treat acute respiratory illness. Epidemiologists are adding to their store of knowledge about viruses, how they take root and how they spread. Public-health authorities have been handed a bitter reminder to take swift, decisive action when a new disease raises its head.

Story continues below advertisement

Now look at cities. From the early days of the pandemic, cities started adapting. With motor-vehicle traffic way down, they opened up their streets to bicycles and pedestrians. Many of those no-car zones have become permanent. The traffic will return, but the shift to more walkable, livable cities feels permanent.

The virus is exacting a disproportionate toll on the most vulnerable city dwellers. That has bred a fresh determination to protect them. City governments are taking a new look at some of their toughest problems, from homelessness to urban poverty traps.

Business is undergoing a shakeup of its own. E-commerce has taken off. That means more than a fat paycheque for Jeff Bezos. It means better service for customers and more savings for companies. Firms are investing in machine learning and artificial intelligence. They are giving workers much more flexibility, not just in where they work but how they work.

That can only lead to more creativity and invention.

Though we are all yearning for some face-to-face-contact after months of staring at our screens, the Zoom boom has made exchanging ideas at a distance far easier. The result will be overdue change in everything from the classroom to the courthouse to the doctor’s office.

Big government has returned with a vengeance during the pandemic. Governments everywhere are spending more and intervening more. Reasonable citizens accept that, in a crisis at least, this is no bad thing. The virus has reminded all of us that a well-resourced, competent government is vital to our health and safety. Though the lavish spending can’t last forever and the enormous budget deficits must eventually come down, it has given countries a useful push to invest in what is important. Governments everywhere are pledging to devote more of their revenues to vital things such as strengthening public health, improving elder care and protecting the environment.

Perhaps the best thing to come from the COVID-19 tragedy is a renewed appreciation for what unites us. The world seemed in a divided, quarrelsome state when the virus came along; it still seems that way at times like this week, when the world’s leading democracy appeared to be coming apart before our eyes. In the pandemic, we are facing a common foe that doesn’t care what nationality its victims are or what disputes they might have with each other. The best response is to come together.

Story continues below advertisement

If we have any sense, we will build on this insight by reversing the recent trend and strengthening international agreements and institutions – something that seems at least possible now that You Know Who is finally on his way out of the White House, kicking and screaming all the way. Imagine how much better our response to the virus might have been if the World Health Organization had more power and more money to spot and counter looming threats. To fight infection, we need connection.

Good can indeed come from this struggle, but only if we work in unison to build a better world.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies