‘They don’t make ‘em like him any more.’ Globe readers remember Prince Philip

Open this photo in gallery A pedestrian picks up a newspaper paying tribute to Prince Philip in London's Leicester Square on April 9, 2021. Matt Dunham/The Associated Press

From the Comments is designed to highlight interesting and thoughtful contributions from our readers. Some comments have been edited for clarity. Everyone can read the comments but only subscribers will be able to contribute. Thank you to everyone furthering debate across our site.

Readers respond: Prince Philip, 99, has died ‘peacefully,’ Buckingham Palace says

I was literally trembling at this news.

It was not unexpected, but very sad nevertheless.

I was a big fan of his devotion to Queen and country. And he was very handsome when he was younger. –Layla4

While not unexpected, it is sad to note that Prince Philip has died. He set a marvellous example of service, and it will be hard to get used to the fact that he is gone. RIP. –Calgarian6

A great loss for the Queen, the country and the world. He led a life of contribution and service, often underappreciated. Well done, old sailor. –David Le Roy

A flawed man (like most of us), but I always admired his devotion to the Queen and his work with the World Wildlife Fund. RIP, Duke of Edinburgh. –Sincinnatus

He founded the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, challenges for young people to accomplish service to the countries of the Commonwealth. He traveled to many of the award ceremonies and was encouraging to the young. He was a person who many should take as a model – not perfect by any means, but always striving for the betterment of his country. –Histteach

Prince Philip was a good man, and his influence will be dearly missed in a world where political correctness increasingly seems to trump common sense more often than not. –CDRCA

What a remarkable life he had. He understood the role he accepted when he married Princess Elizabeth and fulfilled it with devotion, working well beyond the age most have retired.

He could often be counted on to drop his filter and say something considered scandalous for the consort of the Queen. We wanted to know: Did he get reprimanded when he got back to the palace, or did the Queen laugh?

With his death we are closer to the end of an era, and what an era it has been. –Leese1

In a world of “look at me” and “me me me,” his humility and devotion to his role should be admired. Always let his wife and Queen be at the front and supported her from behind. A lost art these days. In a different way, a great man. –Youngish

Sad news. It’s the merest hint of what a “big deal” it will be when Her Majesty passes. We won’t have seen anything like it. –MavnGoose

Long live our gracious Queen!

God save the Queen! –B.A. White

He was a plain-speaking royal who did not suffer fools gladly. His “gaffes” drew international attention and were generally regarded with humour. Three steps behind the Queen, as well as, at times, with the massive changes throughout the world that took place in his lifetime. A physically imposing figure easily identifiable by most of humanity. A life devoted to the service of empire, kingdom, commonwealth and nation that only his bride surpasses. God bless him and keep him. –moon howler

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the Royal Family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

He overcame great adversity in his early life and went on to serve bravely in the Royal Navy all through the Second World War. Throughout his 73 year marriage to Her Majesty, he has faithfully served her, Britain and the Commonwealth. His was a life of service and duty. They don’t make ‘em like him any more. Rest in peace, Sir. You will be greatly missed. –Ilovewindsurfing

A great man and one who Italian immigrants from Sicily owe a great debt. He was there when the Allied forces took Sicily back from the hands of tyranny.

Rest in peace, Your Royal Highness. Your presence will be sorely missed. –M. Grimaldi

What sad albeit hardly unexpected news.

The term Renaissance man is rarely used these days because so few of them were left. But Prince Phillip was the ultimate Renaissance man of recent decades.

Sailor, flyer, athlete, environmentalist, wicked wit, a man’s man and a woman’s man, unlike grandson Harry a dedicated royalist and supporter of The Queen, second only to her as the hardest working member of the Royal Family and so many other things. The Prince was much to be admired.

Condolences to Her Majesty and the rest of his family, and to the many who admired this unique Renaissance man.

They don’t make them like Prince Philip any more. –Teddy Ballgame 9

It has been a tough year for the Royal Family. May he rest in peace. –Earl of Groan

In truth, for most of my life I knew about Prince Philip but never really knew his history. In fact I never really cared in a sense, as he was always overshadowed by media coverage of his son and Princess Diana, his grandchildren and others. I guess those were the times growing up in the 1980s and 1990s. However with watching The Crown, a fictional but somewhat realistic portrayal of him, I have come to a much better understanding and interest in his life. RIP. –Kothar

Met him in 1980 when he came to our school for our 150th jubilee, and he was the school’s patron. Had no idea what to expect, but he was very witty and made many off-the-cuff jokes, then delivered a rousing speech at a big dinner we had. I was far too young and had no interest or care about what the British tabloids might have been saying about him. To me he was just the Duke of Edinburgh, and he lived up to that moniker perfectly. RIP. –Cuevas

Was fortunate to get about 30 seconds of his time during the Cambridge convocation 1977. I, and about 20 others, waited in the rain for him. “Oh look at you … you’re all wet … where are you from, anyway…” –Buzz Fazbert

