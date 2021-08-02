 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

‘They don’t see us as police:’ Community safety officers at work in Regina park

Julia Peterson
REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sgt. Daryl Chernoff manages the community safety officer program at Wascana Centre in Regina.

Julia Peterson/The Canadian Press

A 900-hectare green space in the middle of a city can be a complicated place to police, so the Saskatchewan capital’s approach to safety in its showcase park uses an alternative to traditional law enforcement.

Wascana Park in Regina includes the legislature building, the University of Regina campus, museums, performance spaces, a lake and an extensive network of trails and walking paths.

Three community safety officers have been assigned to varied tasks in Wascana. Since the program began in May, they have become familiar figures. On a recent Wednesday afternoon bike patrol, seconds after leaving the office, two of the members are eagerly called over by children who want to show them a friendly goose.

Story continues below advertisement

A driver also waves them down to ask about some bicycles that seem to have been abandoned near the lake. The officers make sure the bikes are reunited with their owners. They then look for shopping carts and tents in the bushes to see if anyone is sleeping rough. On the way back, they practise wheelies to show off at the skate park.

Community safety officers, also known as public safety officers, are not new. Since 2001, dozens of Canadian cities have chosen to use them. Still, in 2021, Regina is one of many cities just starting to train and hire the officers.

They are not police officers, but have a minimum of six weeks training at SaskatchewanPolytechnic on behalf of the Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Ministry. Some have also received instruction at the Saskatchewan Police College or the RCMP National Training Academy, or have a background related to security or policing.

Sgt. Daryl Chernoff, who manages the program at Wascana Centre, says they are best-suited to “help along with local concerns; low-risk but high-priority items.” That includes traffic and bylaw enforcement in the park.

Chernoff says his officers also encounter “some of your issues of the big city.”

“There are people that are homeless,” he said. “There are people that are struggling with addictions … We can come at it from not so much of an enforcement perspective, but trying to help them get to the next step of their life … or at least provide them some direction.”

And because community safety officers are not part of the Regina Police Service – although they do collaborate – some park visitors feel more comfortable in their presence, Chernoff says.

Story continues below advertisement

“I believe for some people, we would be more approachable than a police officer for that reason – they don’t see us as police,” he says. “They see us as safety professionals.”

The focus is on “being visible so the public can see that we’re out there and it’s a safe place to spend their time.”

In the summer, that means frequent foot and bike patrols.

“You can actually … stop beside somebody, have a little chat with a family, things like that. There’s a lot of positive comments about the increased approachability of the officers.”

But some park visitors have concerns. Community safety officers may not be members of the police force, but they do wear uniforms and carry a baton, pepper spray and handcuffs.

Regina resident Jordan Taylor says her experience with law enforcement “wasn’t great” when she was fleeing domestic violence, and she worries the community safety officers’ uniforms and weapons will make it more difficult for other people in her situation to ask for help.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you’re in distress, seeing someone who has obvious weapons around their waist … is an aggravating factor more than it is a mitigating factor,” she says.

But Taylor is more positive about how other elements of the community safety program could have helped her when she needed it.

“Honestly, just the fact that they’re on bikes in the park helps a bit, because it doesn’t seem as aggressive as vehicles,” she says. “The little differences like that make a huge, huge difference in the way they interact with the public.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies