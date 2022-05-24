Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a ceremony marking the one-year anniversary of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc announcement of the detection of the remains of 215 children at an unmarked burial site at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on May 23.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s been a difficult year for many since the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools and those expressing anger are justified in doing so.

Trudeau told reporters in Vancouver that Canada was responsible for “horrific things” happening to Indigenous people and the injustices are not isolated in the past.

He says they continue today with socio-economic inequality, mental health challenges and other legacies of residential schools that require ongoing action.

Trudeau made the comments following a tense appearance Monday at a memorial ceremony at the former residential school in Kamloops, where he faced angry chants from some.

He is expected to make an announcement today with B.C. Premier John Horgan about the 2025 Invictus Games, visit a food bank and attend a Liberal fundraiser.

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc announced last year that ground-penetrating radar had identified 215 suspected graves in an apple orchard by the residential school and Trudeau says Canada is still grappling with the discovery.

“There were a number of people who are still very, very hurt by this and who are angry, and, frankly, they have a right to be angry,” he says.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was met with pounding drums and angry chants at a residential school memorial ceremony in Kamloops, but he also received emotional greetings from elders. Trudeau attended the memorial marking the one year anniversary of the discovery of a burial ground at the former Kamloops residential school. The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.