Third case of rare swine flu variant found in southern Manitoba

A third case of a rare swine flu variant has been identified in southern Manitoba.

The variant Influenza H3N2 was detected earlier this month.

The person experienced mild symptoms and was initially tested for COVID-19.

That test came back negative, but further testing discovered the swine flu variant.

The province says the case appears to be isolated and there is no increased risk to people or the food supply chain.

Two other cases of different swine flu variants were identified in people in southern Manitoba in April.

