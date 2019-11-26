 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Third feces attack linked to same suspect, Toronto police say

Joe Friesen Postsecondary Education Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto police are investigating a third attack in which someone had feces dumped over their head on or near a university campus.

The latest incident occurred late Monday night near the University of Toronto’s St. George campus. A woman was walking in the area of College Street and University Avenue when she was approached by a suspect who dumped a bucket of feces over her head, police said.

The suspect was described as a male in his 30s wearing a yellow construction hard hat, blue shirt and gloves. After the attack the assailant fled east on College Street, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident comes on the heels of two attacks at university libraries in recent days. Police believe the same suspect may be responsible for all three incidents.

On Friday a man approached a student in Robarts Library on the University of Toronto’s main campus and dumped a bucket over the student’s head.

A similar incident was reported at York University’s Scott Library on Sunday. Around 5 p.m., a man entered the library carrying a bucket and poured its contents over the head of someone who was sitting at a table.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspected attacker in that incident Monday. He’s seen carrying a bucket, wearing glasses, a black toque and black gloves. The description is similar to that of the man sought for the attack Monday night.

Police said Tuesday morning they are still searching for the suspect and no arrest has been made.​

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies