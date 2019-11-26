Third feces attack linked to same suspect, Toronto police say

Toronto police are investigating a third attack in which someone had feces dumped over their head on or near a university campus.
The latest incident occurred late Monday night near the University of Toronto’s St. George campus. A woman was walking in the area of College Street and University Avenue when she was approached by a suspect who dumped a bucket of feces over her head, police said.
The suspect was described as a male in his 30s wearing a yellow construction hard hat, blue shirt and gloves. After the attack the assailant fled east on College Street, police said.
The incident comes on the heels of two attacks at university libraries in recent days. Police believe the same suspect may be responsible for all three incidents.
On Friday a man approached a student in Robarts Library on the University of Toronto’s main campus and dumped a bucket over the student’s head.
A similar incident was reported at York University’s Scott Library on Sunday. Around 5 p.m., a man entered the library carrying a bucket and poured its contents over the head of someone who was sitting at a table.
Police released a surveillance image of the suspected attacker in that incident Monday. He’s seen carrying a bucket, wearing glasses, a black toque and black gloves. The description is similar to that of the man sought for the attack Monday night.
Police said Tuesday morning they are still searching for the suspect and no arrest has been made.
