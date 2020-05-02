 Skip to main content
Third personal support worker dies in Ontario in as many weeks: health-care union

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A pedestrian crosses the street during morning commuting hours in the Financial District as Toronto copes with a shutdown due to the Coronavirus, on April 1, 2020 in Toronto, Canada.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

A union representing health-care workers in Ontario says a third personal support worker has died in as many weeks.

SEIU Healthcare, which represents more than 60,000 front-line healthcare workers in Ontario, said the worker served at the Downsview Long Term Care facility in Toronto.

The union says workers have been asking for more personal protective equipment, which is currently being rationed.

Story continues below advertisement

New Democrat leader Andrea Horwath expressed her condolences to the worker’s family in a press release, adding that at least 70 residents and staff at the facility have been infected with the virus.

Horwath says the province has to step up to provide enough PPE for the workers there.

Premier Doug Ford has said the province is fighting two separate battles against COVID-19 in the province: one in long-term care homes and one in the public domain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2020.

Report an error
