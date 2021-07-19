 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Third ship anchored off Newfoundland coast with COVID-19 cases among crew

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
A sailboat sails by the Princesa Santa Joana, a Portuguese fishing boat anchored in Conception Bay, N.L., on July 15, 2021. Newfoundland and Labrador health officials say a third ship is now anchored off a provincial coastline with COVID-19 cases among its crew.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador health officials say a third ship is now anchored off the coast in the St. John’s area with COVID-19 cases among its crew.

The Department of Health said today in a news release four crew members have tested positive for the disease on a ship anchored off the coast of Bay Bulls, N.L., about 30 kilometres south of the provincial capital.

It doesn’t identify the vessel but ship-tracking websites indicate a Portuguese fishing trawler called the Santa Cristina is anchored in the bay.

The department says the four cases aboard the ship were confirmed over the weekend.

Meanwhile, 31 crew members on the Princesa Santa Joana, another Portuguese fishing vessel, tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and 14 seafarers on the Iver Ambition, a bitumen tanker with Italian flags, tested positive earlier this month.

Those two boats are anchored in Conception Bay, about 27 kilometres west of St. John’s, and the department says their case numbers remain unchanged.

