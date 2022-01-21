Toronto police say a 13-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of another teenager on Wednesday night.

Police say they found the 15-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries in the underground parking garage of an apartment building at about 11:30 p.m.

They say officers tried to save the boy’s life, but he died at the scene.

Police say officers seized two guns and ammunition.

The following day, police arrested the 13-year-old.

He was scheduled to appear in Youth Court this morning.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.