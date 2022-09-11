A 31-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in relation to the stabbing death of Nova Scotia rapper Pat Stay.

Halifax police say Adam Drake was taken into custody in the Halifax suburb of Tantallon on Saturday and will appear in court tomorrow.

Police have said they responded to a weapons call just before 1 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 4 in Halifax and found the 36-year-old musician suffering from stab wounds on Lower Water Street when they arrived.

Stay was taken to hospital in ambulance, where he died as a result of his injuries.

A number of hip-hop artists offered condolences on social media following Stay’s death, with Canadian rapper Drake calling Stay one of his “fave rappers ever.”

The artist was known for the genre of battle rap, where two performers are involved and there may be some exchanges of wordplay and boasts between the two.

Stay’s obituary says he is survived by his partner Malyssa Burns and their children, and a funeral was scheduled for Sunday.

