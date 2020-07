Thirty workers at Vaughan, Ont., mushroom farm test positive for COVID-19

Health officials say they are looking into an outbreak of COVID-19 at a mushroom farm in Vaughan, Ont.

York Region Public Health says the “workplace cluster” involves 30 workers at Ravine Mushroom Farm.

The agency says it has determined the risk of transmitting the virus to the general public is low.

It is also following up with those who have come in close contact with the infected workers.

The public health agency says it has inspected the facility to review and reinforce infection prevention and control measures.

It says it has also reaffirmed the importance of not having employees work when they are sick.

