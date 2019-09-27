‘This is our future’: Coast to coast portraits of students at the climate strike

Major climate change rallies took place across Canada on Friday, drawing crowds of thousands of students who skipped class to protest the inaction that the government has been taking on climate change.

For these students, climate change is a fact of life that has now become a matter of urgency.

They were joined by youth activists such as the 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in Montreal, while Canadian Indigenous teen Autumn Peltier is in New York at the Indigenous march and will speak at the United Nations on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Jeff McIntosh/The Globe and Mail

The one thing I want to see our politicians do to tackle the climate crisis is take this more seriously. This is such an important matter and it may not be important to them, but this is our future and we need to see change and policies that matter. — Abigail Bunn, 18, at the climate march in Calgary

Open this photo in gallery christinne muschi/The Globe and Mail

The reason why I still have hope that we can solve the climate crisis is because it is purely a political problem. The technology is here, we need the willpower. — Jordan Gerow, 23, attends the Climate March in Montreal

Open this photo in gallery christinne muschi/The Globe and Mail

The thing about climate change that scares me the most is our dying ecosystems, our lack of fresh water resources, and the fact that I probably won’t be able to have children because... well our planet is going to die. — Jane Randle, 21, at the Climate March in Montreal

Open this photo in gallery christinne muschi/The Globe and Mail

The one thing I want to see our politicians do to tackle the climate crisis is to promise things they are actually going to do. Like cut down on emissions and do exactly what they promise. They need to do it or it is going to go so bad. — Leila Parent, 20, attends the climate March in Montreal

Open this photo in gallery Jeff McIntosh/The Globe and Mail

I’m out here to show support and that it’s not ok. Things are way more serious than people think. It’s important to take action now. — Haley Jacques, 18, at the climate strike in Calgary

Open this photo in gallery Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

The reason why I still have hope is because youth are the catalyst and adults are finally showing up too. — Naia Lee, 16, at the climate march in Vancouver

Open this photo in gallery Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

The thing about climate change that scares me the most is that I won’t be able to offer my kids a world that is sustainable for them. And that they won’t be able to have their own future because of the choices I didn’t make. — Rosadine Appelos, 21, attends the climate march in Vancouver

More reading on the climate strike in Canada

Autumn Peltier, 15, to address United Nations about water issues in First Nations communities across Canada

Thunberg tells Trudeau that Canada is ‘not doing enough’ on climate change

Canadian kids should be able to sue over climate inaction

Facing the risk: Climate impacts that young Canadians will have to contend with

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.