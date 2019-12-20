This Nova Scotian grew Christmas trees. Then the forest burned

Open this photo in gallery A single undamaged balsam fir grows on the charred Rowter family Christmas-tree woodlot in Maitland Bridge, N.S. Most of the trees burned down in the Seven Mile Lake forest fire of 2016. Photography by Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

After a forest fire tore across his 85-hectare woodlot near Kejimkujik National Park more than three years ago, Dan Rowter looked on in disbelief at the charred remains of thousands of his carefully manicured Christmas trees.

Reaching more than nine metres high, the fire burned so hot it destroyed the forest’s topsoil and consumed nearly everything in its path. When the water bombers and firefighters finally stopped the blaze, his woodlot looked like a “moonscape,” a blackened scene of rocks and charred trees and not much else, said Mr. Rowter, who arrived on scene just after the fire passed through.

“It’s all over,” he remembers thinking in August, 2016. “There was nothing left.”

Except, there was something. A tiny patch of about 30 Nova Scotia balsam fir trees somehow survived when the fire leaped over them and headed toward the road.

Mr. Rowter, who has grown and sold tens of thousands of trees to buyers from Boston to Alberta in his lifetime, was abruptly forced into retirement from the Christmas tree business. But that tiny, stubborn patch of balsam firs that survived has given his family a personal plot of Christmas trees that are more precious than he can put into words.

“Those trees mean an awful lot to me,” said Mr. Rowter, 67. “You kind of want to hold onto those trees. The only reason I do this is because I grew up doing it. This was a big part of my family history.”

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Rowter arranges decorations on the tree at his home in Conquerall Mills, N.S.

Growing Christmas trees were always more than just a business for Mr. Rowter. He’s the fifth generation in his family to work in the woods of central Nova Scotia. As an infant, his father took him along to watch log booms collect timber in what’s now Kejimkujik National Park. His great-grandfather owned one of the first sawmills in the area.

Nova Scotia produces around a million Christmas trees every year, and more than 90 per cent of them are exported outside of the province. Like many of Mr. Rowter’s trees, most end up in livings rooms in New England, but others are sent further afield, usually to the Caribbean and Panama – and, for the first time, the United Arab Emirates.

But as the province’s Christmas tree growers chase new markets, they also face uncertain times. Climate change is impacting the cool, moist environment of Nova Scotia’s south shore that is so naturally suited to growing balsam fir trees. Last season, a rare deep freeze in June wreaked havoc on the industry just as the trees began to bud. Others worry about a return of the extremely dry conditions that fuelled the 2016 forest fires in the heart of Canada’s Christmas tree industry.

“We’re hoping last year’s freeze was a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Angus Bonnyman, executive director of the Christmas Tree Council of Nova Scotia. “We’re aware of the impact of climate change and we’re watching it, and trying to keep one step ahead of it. But it continues to be a challenge.”

Open this photo in gallery An old photograph shows one-year-old Dan Rowter, third from left, with his family in more prosperous times. As a child, his father would take him to watch log booms collect timber in what is now Kejimkujik National Park.

Open this photo in gallery More family photos from 2006 show Mr. Rowter with his son, Nick, bottom right, harvesting Christmas trees from the woodlot. They were the fifth and sixth generations of the family to work in the woods of central Nova Scotia.

Open this photo in gallery Today, Mr. Rowter stands among the charred pine trees, three years after the fire that forced him into retirement.

Growers themselves, aging and thinking about retirement, wonder who will take over their tree farms and do their labour-intensive work in the future. Mr. Rowter says the youngest grower he knows is 58.

“There’s no young people growing Christmas trees any more. It’s too much work,” he said. “Most of these tree farms are family owned, and they’re getting older. What happens after that, I don’t know.”

Mr. Bonnyman acknowledges that succession planning is a challenge in the industry, the same as farming everywhere, but he says work is being done to encourage new growers to get into the business. That includes innovation to grow longer-lasting trees that can be shipped even further around the world, to help them expand their business.

The industry’s recruitment efforts extend to a new “Christmas tree specialist" hired this fall by Perennia, a government-owned agriculture and food development agency in Bible Hill, N.S.

That specialist, Jay Woodworth, offers technical advice, training sessions and often fields questions around the industry’s biggest problem – finding workers willing to maintain Nova Scotia’s 16,000 hectares of balsam fir farms.

“A lot of times, growers use temporary foreign workers, but that comes with its own challenges. You need a skilled eye to do the shearing, it’s a lot of intensive labour, it’s seasonal work and it’s hard to get people recruited around here,” Ms. Woodworth said. “Labour is the biggest challenge.”

Open this photo in gallery A star made of tinsel hangs from a charred tree.

Mr. Rowter, meanwhile, doesn’t have the answer for how to keep Nova Scotia’s Christmas tree-growing tradition alive. He had hoped his own farm could continue somehow after the fire, but Christmas trees are not an insurable crop under provincial programs. If he replanted, he says he’d be too old to harvest the trees by the time they’re ready.

“I’d be in my 80s before we had viable trees again,” he said.

So for now, Mr. Rowter spends his time trimming his few remaining trees, painstakingly weeding the underbrush and fertilizing the firs so they grow to be as full and lush as possible. The first time he took his wife out to see the few surviving patches of green, surrounded by so much black, it was an emotional moment. “It was teary,” Beverly Rowter said. “I didn’t think there was anything left.”

This was the first year that a tree Mr. Rowter cut from his surviving patch didn’t have the telltale orange hue on its trunk, a reminder of the fire retardant dumped on his farm by firefighters trying to slow the blaze. The tree was mounted in his living room, decorated and lit up.

It’s not a perfect tree, he admits. His discerning eye can see flaws in a balsam fir that most consumers would probably overlook. But given what his precious trees have been through, he’s willing to look past it.

“It’s a No. 2,” he said, referring to an industry rating system for Christmas trees. “But it’ll do.”

