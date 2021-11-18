Thousands of farm animals are dead, and many more are in “dire” circumstances as a result of catastrophic flooding in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.

The destruction caused by historic flooding this week has left countless farms in the B.C. agricultural heartland underwater, forcing hundreds of farmers to evacuate. And while many made efforts to move their animals, others were forced to leave them behind – thousands of chickens, hens, and dairy cattle without critical access to food, water, or veterinary care.

“We have thousands of animals that have perished. We have many, many more that are in difficult situations, and we’re seeing an animal welfare issue develop,” B.C.’s Agriculture Minister Lana Popham told reporters Wednesday.

She said she’s had many video calls with farmers whose farms have been flooded. In those calls, she said, “you can see the animals that are deceased. It’s heartbreaking.”

Devastating flooding in B.C.’s agricultural heartland has farmers scrambling

The flooding has also shut down critical roadways surrounding the region, meaning veterinarians aren’t able to get in and out of the area. She said officials are working to develop new routes for veterinarians to be able to gain access.

Despite their quickest efforts, she said, “there will have to be euthanizations that happen.”

The flooding also left many animals without access to water.

Ray Nickel, a chicken farmer in Chilliwack, has spent much of this week helping with rescue efforts around neighbouring farms. He said that after the city shut off water earlier this week, some chickens were left without water for a full day. He and other volunteers have been working together to bring portable water tanks to those farms.

“It’s still pretty dire,” Mr. Nickel said Thursday morning. “We’ve had a number of days where we’ve been stretching the birds’ limits.”

Access to feed for the animals, too, is a critical concern.

Ms. Popham said Wednesday that through earlier this week, officials had several days of animal feed in storage, but that those supplies are now running low. And some of that feed, she said, is now underwater.

“It’s been a long couple of days,” Mr. Nickel said. “But the animals’ survival right now is our number one concern. So we’re doing everything we can to keep them fed and watered.”

