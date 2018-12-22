Thousands in B.C. still without power after strong windstorm

Tens of thousands of people remain without power two days after a powerful windstorm swept across southwestern British Columbia.
BC Hydro says 800 field personnel are working around the clock to repair extensive damage to its infrastructure after one of the most severe windstorm the region has seen in 20 years.
Power has been restored to more than 530,000 customers but about 66,000 across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands still didn’t have electricity on Saturday morning.
The utility says restoring power to the remaining customers continues to be challenging and many require individual repairs, including restringing hundreds of spans of power lines and replacing power poles and transformers.
Thursday’s storm left a path of destruction, killing one woman when a tree fell on her tent in Duncan, and causing Nanaimo’s water treatment plant to break down and part of White Rock’s beloved pier to collapse.
Environment Canada issued a wind warning for much of the B.C. coast and Vancouver Island Saturday, forecasting winds up to 90 kilometres per hour.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.