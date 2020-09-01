 Skip to main content
Thousands of Quebec daycare workers begin rotating strike; talks set to resume this week

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Ten thousand Quebec daycare workers are launching a rotating strike today, as negotiations between their union and the province have failed to produce a deal.

The group representing the workers, the Federation des intervenantes en petite enfance, says the strike will start today in the Quebec City and Chaudiere-Appalaches areas and end Sept. 18 in the Laurentians and Monteregie regions, north and south of Montreal.

Representatives for the workers and the Quebec government met Monday afternoon and said talks would continue on an unspecified date later this week.

Home daycare workers in Quebec want better wages, among other demands.

Quebec Families Minister, Mathieu Lacombe, said last week he hoped to come to an agreement to avoid a strike.

The workers’ federation says it plans to launch a general strike on Sept. 21 if no deal is reached before then.

