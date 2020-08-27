Thousands of Quebec students return to class amid COVID-19 concerns

Open this photo in gallery People take part in a rally in front of the offices of the Minister of Education to express their concerns with the back-to-school plan by the Quebec government, on Aug. 23, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

There was a mixture of anxiety and regular back-to-school excitement this morning as tens of thousands of Montreal-area children returned to class for the first time since the emergence of COVID-19.

A long lineup of parents and students formed outside Philippe-Labarre elementary school in the city’s east-end, with many parents expressing mixed feelings about the return to class.

As teachers at the French-language school called out their welcomes, officials said kids can expect lots of hand-washing, some mask-wearing and hallways and schoolyards sectioned off with tape to prevent extra mingling.

Story continues below advertisement

Each roomful of kids will be kept in a separate bubble and masks will be required in hallways and in common areas for children in Grade 5 and up.

The government has faced criticism from groups who say the plan doesn’t go far enough and doesn’t include a distance-learning option for parents who prefer to keep their children home.

But at Philippe-Labarre, several parents said they felt it was important for their children to regain a school routine, and expressed confidence in the government’s plan despite their worries about COVID-19.

“I think we all have a little bit of fear of what’s unknown, but I don’t freak out about it,” said Cora Bridgeo, who has children going into first and third grade.

“I have confidence in the government. I have confidence in our school system, they put a lot of measures in place.”

Bridgeo said the isolation brought on by the pandemic had been hard for her children, and said she felt it was important for them to see their friends and classmates.

She also praised the school for its efforts to reassure and communicate with parents.

Story continues below advertisement

Her daughter, Eva, said she was excited to be back at school to see her friends and teachers. She said she was ready to follow safety rules, such as “wear a mask, put gel on your hands, distance.”

More than 150 doctors and scientists also published an open letter this week urging Francois Legault’s government to require social distancing within classrooms, mask-wearing for all students, and to oblige schools to screen children for symptoms of COVID-19.

Their voices have been added to those of parents groups, who have expressed concerns over large class sizes, poor school ventilation systems and a lack of distancing.

Legault’s government has said the plan was developed with health and education experts, who agree that attending school is the best thing for children’s well-being.

Health Minister Christian Dube and Legault have noted that keeping children isolated at home can have negative consequences on their schooling and mental health, and have pointed out that elementary schools outside the Montreal area reopened in May, with voluntary attendance and without a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Teachers’ unions have also raised concerns that the pandemic will exacerbate an existing teacher shortage at a time when more resources are needed to deal with the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesman for one union said many teachers have retired early or have been exempted due to medical conditions, leaving Montreal’s largest school district missing hundreds of staff members as the year starts up.

Globe health columnist André Picard and senior editor Nicole MacIntyre discuss the many issues surrounding sending kids back to school. André says moving forward isn't about there being no COVID-19 cases, but limiting their number and severity through distancing, smaller classes, masks and good hygiene. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.