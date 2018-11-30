Thousands remain without power in Atlantic Canada after messy snow storm

Thousands remain without power today in the Atlantic Canada after a storm smacked the region with strong winds and heavy, wet snow.
Nova Scotia Power says 14,000 customers were still in the dark early today after crews worked through the night to restore outages.
At one point Thursday, almost 250,000 homes and businesses — half of Nova Scotia Power’s customers — were without electricity.
In P.E.I., roughly 29,000 Maritime Electric customers were without power early today, while 7,600 NB Power customers remained without power.
NB Power is asking those without power to unplug items, as it is slowing the progress of restoration.
There were also scattered outages in Newfoundland and Labrador.
