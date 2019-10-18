 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Thousands still without electricity after powerful storm sweeps through Maritimes

Kevin Bissett
FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage.
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Visitors to the lighthouse in Peggy's Cove, N.S. brave the elements as a major storm lashes the region on Oct. 17, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Thousands of Maritimers were still without power Friday morning after a powerful fall storm swept through the region Thursday, bringing downpours, strong gusts and downed trees.

By mid-morning, more than 4,400 customers remained off the grid in New Brunswick.

NB Power spokesman Marc Belliveau said the main issue was damage caused by trees making contact with power lines.

Story continues below advertisement

“There were still a lot of leaves on trees, and high winds and rain and branches making contact with our wires,” he said.

Belliveau said the utility wants to have conversations with municipalities, the Department of Transportation and other partners about expanding right of ways near its wires. “That would be the best solution to future outages,” he said.

He said the utility used to budget $2.5 million per year for storm restoration, but recently increased that amount to $16.5 million annually.

Belliveau said crews expected to have most, if not all, customers reconnected by the end of the day.

Nova Scotia suffered the largest number of outages at the storm’s peak, but only about 1,000 customers were still without power by 10 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters said sustained winds of about 60 kilometres per hour hit parts of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, with some coastal gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour.

The storm also toppled trees in historic King’s Square in Saint John and along major streets in Halifax.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter