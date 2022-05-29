A person walks past a part of the roof of a hardware store that lifted off and crashed into neighbouring houses during a major storm, in the community of Hammond in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., on May 23, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

More than 27,000 homes in Ontario and Quebec remain without power, one week after a severe wind and thunderstorm swept through both provinces.

At least 11 people were killed during last Saturday’s storm and its aftermath as wind gusts up to 151 kilometres an hour seriously damaged power lines and other infrastructure.

In Ontario, Hydro One reports more than 12,623 are without power Sunday, mainly in the eastern part of the province.

Hydro Ottawa says 9,900 clients are still without power.

Hydro-Québec, meanwhile, says there are just over 5,000 without electricity in the province, mainly in the Laurentians region of Quebec, the Outaouais and Lanaudière.

Environment Canada has said last weekend’s severe weather involved a derecho – a rare widespread windstorm associated with a line of thunderstorms – that developed near Sarnia, Ont., and moved northeast across the province, ending in Quebec City.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

