 Skip to main content

Thousands to attend funeral service for officers killed in Fredericton shooting

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Thousands to attend funeral service for officers killed in Fredericton shooting

Fredericton
The Canadian Press

Paramedic Brian Fournier walks away after playing a hymn and placing a tribute at the police station in Fredericton on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city's north side.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Thousands of police officers and other first responders from across North America are in Fredericton today for the funeral of two police officers who were gunned down last week with two civilians in the parking lot of a city apartment complex.

Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns died along with Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud.

About 4,000 people are expected to fill the Aitken Centre on the campus of the University of New Brunswick for a funeral service that isn’t open to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fredericton Constable Sara Burns killed in shooting 'would treat everybody with respect’

‘Robb with two Bs’: Fredericton Constable Robb Costello remembered as an active member of the community

The service, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. AT, is being streamed to other locations in the city and will be broadcast live across the country.

A procession will begin at noon AT, from Fredericton High School and will travel along a few streets before reaching the university.

Forty-eight-year-old Matthew Vincent Raymond has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.

The lives of the other two victims of the shooting were also honoured this week by their families and friends.

A public visitation was held Wednesday evening for Wright at a funeral home near Woodstock, N.B., although her obituary said there would be no funeral service by request and her internment would be held at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

Similarly, no funeral was held for Robichaud.

His widow Melissa Robichaud, told The Canadian Press that he had requested to be cremated and that she planned to scatter his ashes Thursday evening along a strip of road the avid motorcyclist had often biked along.

On Friday a judge lifted a publication ban that had been imposed last Monday on court documents revealing details on how the deadly attack unfolded.

The ban came hours after several media outlets had already reported on what they contained.

The newly released documents say the alleged gunman was wounded as he allegedly engaged another officer from his apartment window.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.