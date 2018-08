Thousands to attend funeral service for officers killed in Fredericton shooting

Open this photo in gallery Paramedic Brian Fournier walks away after playing a hymn and placing a tribute at the police station in Fredericton on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city's north side. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Thousands of police officers and other first responders from across North America are in Fredericton today for the funeral of two police officers who were gunned down last week with two civilians in the parking lot of a city apartment complex.

Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns died along with Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud.

About 4,000 people are expected to fill the Aitken Centre on the campus of the University of New Brunswick for a funeral service that isn’t open to the public.

The service, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. AT, is being streamed to other locations in the city and will be broadcast live across the country.

A procession will begin at noon AT, from Fredericton High School and will travel along a few streets before reaching the university.

Forty-eight-year-old Matthew Vincent Raymond has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.

The lives of the other two victims of the shooting were also honoured this week by their families and friends.

A public visitation was held Wednesday evening for Wright at a funeral home near Woodstock, N.B., although her obituary said there would be no funeral service by request and her internment would be held at a later date.

Similarly, no funeral was held for Robichaud.

His widow Melissa Robichaud, told The Canadian Press that he had requested to be cremated and that she planned to scatter his ashes Thursday evening along a strip of road the avid motorcyclist had often biked along.

On Friday a judge lifted a publication ban that had been imposed last Monday on court documents revealing details on how the deadly attack unfolded.

The ban came hours after several media outlets had already reported on what they contained.

The newly released documents say the alleged gunman was wounded as he allegedly engaged another officer from his apartment window.