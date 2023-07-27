Thousands are without power after a major storm downed trees and power lines in southwestern Ontario.

A team of tornado researchers out of Western University were expected to survey the damage Thursday morning around Essex County and Chatham-Kent.

Hydro One reported about 6,500 customers were without power in those communities.

Environment Canada reports wind gusts topped 90 kilometres an hour Wednesday afternoon in parts of the region, where the agency had issued tornado watches and warnings.

Essex County says multiple tree branches and powerlines have been knocked down, blocking roadways in a number of spots in Harrow and Colchester South.

It comes after the researchers with the Northern Tornadoes Project concluded two tornadoes hit parts of southwestern Ontario on July 20, including one in South Buxton that marshalled estimated maximum wind speeds of 175 kilometres an hour.