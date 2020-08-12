 Skip to main content
Canada

Three adults dead after swimming near waterfall in west-central Alberta

Nordegg, Alberta
The Canadian Press
Three people are dead after they went swimming at a waterfall in west-central Alberta.

RCMP say it appears that three adults from a family were swimming at the bottom of Crescent Falls on Tuesday west of the hamlet of Nordegg.

Police say one of the adults was swept under the falls and the two others tried to help but were also drawn into the torrent of water.

Story continues below advertisement

Three children, ages 10, six and three, remained on the bank of the Bighorn River and yelled for assistance.

Police say people who were nearby recovered two of the bodies and a third was recovered Wednesday.

The three children have since been put in the care of relatives.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to everyone affected by and involved in this tragic incident,” RCMP Cpl. Ryan Hack said in a release Wednesday.

“We also offer our thanks to the citizens, and partner agencies, who immediately jumped into action to provide assistance in the face of these powerful falls.”

RCMP, Clearwater Regional Fire Services, Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, Alberta Parks and Ahlstrom Air responded to the call.

