Three arrested after alleged threats made against Winnipeg-region school division

Charges are pending after the RCMP arrested three people for alleged online threats that prompted a Manitoba school division to cancel classes Monday in all of its schools.

Mounties in Selkirk say an 18-year-old man who lives in the community was taken into custody after word surfaced early Sunday evening of a social media post in which multiple violent threats were made.

A continuing investigation led to the arrests soon after of an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, who are also Selkirk residents.

Police say they’re not looking for any other suspects.

The cancellation of classes affects 15 schools.

Division superintendent Michele Polinuk says in a statement that the closure was to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The school division stretches from Winnipeg north to the community of Victoria Beach on Lake Winnipeg and straddles both sides of the Red River, with the city of Selkirk as its hub.