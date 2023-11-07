Open this photo in gallery: Police say three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a child Monday evening in a suburb north of Montreal.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Quebec police say three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a child Monday in a suburb north of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police took over the investigation Tuesday afternoon from the municipal police force that serves Bois-des-Filion, Que., about 20 kilometres north of Montreal.

Police did not say what link there was between the young victim and the three suspects, and there was no immediate confirmation on what, if any, charges would be laid.

Police say they were called to a home at about 5:30 p.m. Monday regarding a young child suffering from serious injuries.

Despite attempts at resuscitation, the child, whose age and gender were not made public, was declared dead at the scene.

Forensic technicians were dispatched to the home Monday night where an investigation began in conjunction with Quebec provincial police.

Police said on Monday that provincial police divers were searching the Mille-Îles River for evidence linked to the death, but did not specify what they were looking for.

“We’re looking for all evidence that could be pertinent to our investigation,” Capt. David Provencher of the municipal police told reporters.