The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say they arrested three people after a nine-hour standoff that forced the postponement of the annual Christmas parade in St. John’s.

Const. James Cadigan says the standoff began at a downtown home around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, when police received multiple reports of gunshots.

As the situation continued into the late morning, police asked city officials to postpone the parade because the home is located close to the parade route.

Cadigan says it was a tough call, adding that standoff situations are unpredictable and that the parade typically brings thousands of people near the area police were trying to contain.

He says officers arrested three people without incident or injury after police managed to get a cellphone into the house and communicate with people inside.

Cadigan says an investigation will determine whether there were firearms involved and the three people arrested have so far not been charged.

The parade has been rescheduled for Dec. 3, weather permitting.