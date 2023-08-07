Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Police line up in front of the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Toronto on Aug. 6 as people protest a controversial Eritrean festival.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Toronto Police say three people were arrested and later released unconditionally at a Sunday protest outside a downtown hotel connected to a controversial Eritrean festival.

Const. Laurie McCann says demonstrators opposed to Festival Eritrea, which erupted in violence the day before at a city park, first gathered at a local school in the morning before moving to the Sheraton Hotel in the afternoon and evening where the festival was holding an event.

McCann says Sunday’s protest turned aggressive at around 10 p.m. when some people threw water bottles at officers, though she says there were no reported injuries.

The protest and arrests came a day after clashes at Toronto’s Earlscourt Park where the event was taking place sent nine people to hospital, triggered deployment of the police force’s riot squad and prompted the city to revoke the festival’s permit.

McCann says police have made no arrests related to Saturday’s events, and festival committee members removed their tents from the area on Sunday.

She says an investigation into the reported assaults and stabbing at the park is ongoing and police are asking the public for video footage.