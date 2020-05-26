Three bodies recovered as crews search for missing fisherman off coast of Newfoundland

The body of a third fisherman was found Tuesday as search and rescue officials continued looking for a fourth man missing off the south coast of Newfoundland.

Eileen Norman of St. Lawrence, N.L., who is related by marriage to three of the men who were on the fishing vessel that failed to return Monday evening, said the community is devastated.

“It’s a very close community. Everybody knows everybody,” Norman said by phone. “People just can’t get over it. It’s still unreal.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Coast Guard says the first body was recovered at the western end of the mouth of Placentia Bay, almost 40 kilometres from the coast.

Mark Gould, regional supervisor for search and rescue at the Maritime rescue subcentre in St. John’s, says it appears the 12-metre fishing vessel sank, though the exact circumstances remained unclear.

He said a few pieces of the boat and the first man’s body were located early this morning.

The centre confirmed in the afternoon three bodies had been recovered. A search was continuing for the other man from the vessel out of St. Lawrence, N.L.

“It’s sad so far, and our thoughts are with the family of the person we’ve found,” Gould said after the first body was recovered. “After finding what we found, we knew something catastrophic happened.”

The spokesman said it appears the small vessel didn’t have an emergency position-indicating radio beacon, or EPIRG, and the search and rescue centre hadn’t received any signal from the boat.

The four men went missing after leaving from St. Lawrence early Monday to fish for crab. They had been scheduled back at 8 p.m., and a search was started after a person called in a report that the vessel hadn’t returned on time.

Story continues below advertisement

St. Lawrence Mayor Paul Pike described a sombre mood in the community of approximately 1,200 people that woke up to the shocking news.

“There’s a lot of emotion around town,” Pike said by phone. “People are just wondering and waiting and hoping that something will happen here that will give some good news to the community.”

A Cormorant helicopter, a Hercules search and rescue aircraft, an Oceanex vessel, members of the coast guard auxiliary and several coast guard vessels were involved in the search on Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard said “multiple aircraft” had joined in the search by the afternoon, and volunteer vessels from the community were also on the water searching.

“We’ll keep going until we’ve exhausted all possibilities,” said Gould, adding that all on board the 12-metre vessel were from the St. Lawrence area.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.