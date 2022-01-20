Firefighters and members of the Fire Marshall's office inspect the inside of the burned out townhouse fire that took the lives of three children under the age of eighteen, in Brampton, Ont. on Jan. 20.J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

Three boys have died after fire engulfed a house in Brampton on Thursday morning.

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services said the ages of the boys were 15, 12 and 9. Police did not release their names or say who else lived in the house.

Jacqueline Fulton, a spokesperson for the City of Brampton, said the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was called to the scene at 40 Ellis Dr. to investigate the cause of the fire.

Peel Regional Police received a call at 9:11 a.m. on Thursday about a fire at Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard. Brampton firefighters and members of Peel Paramedics found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Constable Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said the three boys were the only occupants of the house at the time. The police force said in a statement that the boys were taken to the hospital in “life-threatening condition.”

Brampton firefighters and members of Peel Paramedics found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived.J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

Less than an hour later, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown announced that they had died. “I am heartbroken to report we have confirmed 3 fatalities at this fire. All 3 are children,” Mr. Brown tweeted.

Shortly after the mayor’s statement, Brampton fire chief Bill Boyes posted a message on Twitter on behalf of firefighters and the city. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families & friends impacted by this morning’s tragic fire & the loss of 3 children. This is a heartbreaking day for the whole community,” he said.

Premier Doug Ford, too, offered his condolences in a tweet. “My heart breaks for this family and the entire community affected in Brampton. I echo Mayor Patrick Brown in thanking the brave fire fighters for their efforts. I understand they did everything they could. This is an absolute tragedy.”

Provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, MPs and MPPs representing Brampton ridings, and the mayors of neighbouring towns such as Mississauga and Halton Hills also offered condolences.

