Canada Three Canadian satellites set to launch next week in California

Montreal
The Canadian Press
The long awaited launch of Canada’s three Earth-observation satellites known as the RADARSAT Constellation is scheduled for next week.

Officials at the Canadian Space Agency provided an overview today of the next generation of Canadian satellites – a $1.2-billion project – and the type of work they will do ahead of the June 11 launch.

The three satellites will be launched into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The satellites, which will use radar to locate ships, monitor ecosystems and keep an eye on the Arctic, among other tasks, are part of a government-owned mission.

The trio will replace the RADARSAT-2 satellite, which has been in orbit since 2007. It was designed to last seven years, but is still operating while Constellation has been delayed.

The billion-dollar price tag – up from the original estimate of $600 million when it was first announced more than a decade ago – includes design, building, testing, launch and operational costs as the satellites are expected to last at least seven years.

They will be operated from a control centre at the Canadian Space Agency just south of Montreal with a backup control facility in Ottawa.

