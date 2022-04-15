Toronto Police say three people are facing charges in the death of a 31-year-old man.
They say Niagara Regional Police helped in arresting Adriana Desario, 20, of Oakville, Ont., Niki Kirimi, 18, of Toronto and 22-year-old Dawson Aguilera Jimenez, who is also from Toronto.
All three are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Daniel Hoffman.
Police say Hoffman was found dead in his home on Wednesday evening.
Investigators have not released a cause of death or disclosed whether Hoffman knew any of the accused.
The three appeared in court by video link Friday.