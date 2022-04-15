Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Toronto Police say three people are facing charges in the death of a 31-year-old man.

They say Niagara Regional Police helped in arresting Adriana Desario, 20, of Oakville, Ont., Niki Kirimi, 18, of Toronto and 22-year-old Dawson Aguilera Jimenez, who is also from Toronto.

All three are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Daniel Hoffman.

Police say Hoffman was found dead in his home on Wednesday evening.

Investigators have not released a cause of death or disclosed whether Hoffman knew any of the accused.

The three appeared in court by video link Friday.