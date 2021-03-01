 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Three-day lockdown to curb spread of COVID-19 takes effect in Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Heather Morrison, chief medical officer for Prince Edward Island, speaks to the media at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Charlottetown, on Dec. 16, 2020.

Brian McInnis /The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island entered a 72-hour, provincewide lockdown Monday meant to stop two clusters of COVID-19 cases from spreading.

Provincial chief medical officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the clusters don’t have a known source, and that the three-day lockdown will help public health officials contact trace and ramp up testing. Schools and most non-essential businesses are closed until Thursday.

The CEO of the Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce says many business owners are frustrated and a bit deflated by the measures.

Story continues below advertisement

“P.E.I. was doing so well and our freedoms were different than that of other parts of the country, so it’s a tough blow that we find ourselves in this situation, but we recognize the need to manage the cases of COVID-19 and clusters we see in the province,” Penny Walsh-McGuire said in an interview Monday.

Tracking Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans: A continuing guide

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

She said while some members feel the measures are overkill, moving quickly has proven effective in slowing the transmission of the virus. “We’ve seen the results unfortunately in other jurisdictions in our country and globally when that’s not done,” Walsh-McGuire said.

The new rules require Islanders to practise physical distancing with anyone outside their immediate households. Exceptions are being made for people who live alone or require essential support.

Health officials announced the lockdown order on Sunday after reporting five new COVID-19 infections, for a total of 17 cases over five days. On Saturday, officials announced so-called “circuit breaker” measures, cutting store and gym capacities in half, banning indoor dining and cancelling many sporting events. Those measures are set to be in effect until at least March 14.

Morrison said the clusters, which are in Charlottetown and Summerside, appear to be connected.

Premier Dennis King said on Sunday it’s better to “go harder and stronger” with protective health measures now than to delay and risk the kind of outbreaks seen in other provinces. “With hard work, with time, and with your continued support we will get through this,” King said in a statement.

He encouraged anyone with any symptoms to stay home from work. “We don’t need work heroes,” he said. “We need you to be careful and do your part for your community and our province.”

Story continues below advertisement

Walsh-McGuire said the chamber would be reaching out to the provincial government for emergency support for workers who have been directed to isolate.

Teenagers living through the coronavirus pandemic have had to come to terms with a world that has slowed down or shutdown. School is always changing. And they can't see many of their friends and family. So how are they dealing?

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

' ].join(''); bioEp.init({ html: html, width: 608, cookieExp: 0, delay: 0, onPopup: function () { exitPopupPushAnalytics('popupDisplay') } }); } function popupClickSubscribe(tag) { exitPopupPushAnalytics('clickSubscribe-' + tag); var url = 'https://subscribe.theglobeandmail.com/#/digital?intcmp=promotions_cem1697-' + tag; window.location.href = url; } function exitPopupPushAnalytics(action) { window.analyticsLayer.push({ "event": "clickEvent", "clickEvent": { "testId": "cem1697", "feature": "promotions", "action": action, "type": "test", "label": action, "variantName": "experience", "segmentName": "popup" } }) }
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies