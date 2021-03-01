Three-day lockdown to curb spread of COVID-19 takes effect in Prince Edward Island

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Heather Morrison, chief medical officer for Prince Edward Island, speaks to the media at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Charlottetown, on Dec. 16, 2020. Brian McInnis /The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island entered a 72-hour, provincewide lockdown Monday meant to stop two clusters of COVID-19 cases from spreading.

Provincial chief medical officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the clusters don’t have a known source, and that the three-day lockdown will help public health officials contact trace and ramp up testing. Schools and most non-essential businesses are closed until Thursday.

The CEO of the Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce says many business owners are frustrated and a bit deflated by the measures.

Story continues below advertisement

“P.E.I. was doing so well and our freedoms were different than that of other parts of the country, so it’s a tough blow that we find ourselves in this situation, but we recognize the need to manage the cases of COVID-19 and clusters we see in the province,” Penny Walsh-McGuire said in an interview Monday.

Tracking Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans: A continuing guide

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

She said while some members feel the measures are overkill, moving quickly has proven effective in slowing the transmission of the virus. “We’ve seen the results unfortunately in other jurisdictions in our country and globally when that’s not done,” Walsh-McGuire said.

The new rules require Islanders to practise physical distancing with anyone outside their immediate households. Exceptions are being made for people who live alone or require essential support.

Health officials announced the lockdown order on Sunday after reporting five new COVID-19 infections, for a total of 17 cases over five days. On Saturday, officials announced so-called “circuit breaker” measures, cutting store and gym capacities in half, banning indoor dining and cancelling many sporting events. Those measures are set to be in effect until at least March 14.

Morrison said the clusters, which are in Charlottetown and Summerside, appear to be connected.

Premier Dennis King said on Sunday it’s better to “go harder and stronger” with protective health measures now than to delay and risk the kind of outbreaks seen in other provinces. “With hard work, with time, and with your continued support we will get through this,” King said in a statement.

He encouraged anyone with any symptoms to stay home from work. “We don’t need work heroes,” he said. “We need you to be careful and do your part for your community and our province.”

Story continues below advertisement

Walsh-McGuire said the chamber would be reaching out to the provincial government for emergency support for workers who have been directed to isolate.

Teenagers living through the coronavirus pandemic have had to come to terms with a world that has slowed down or shutdown. School is always changing. And they can't see many of their friends and family. So how are they dealing?

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.