Police say the deaths of a woman and two children who were found during a fire in a Montreal-area apartment complex are now being investigated as a triple homicide.

They say the 38-year-old woman and her children, ages five and two, were declared dead in hospital earlier today after being found inside the burning apartment in Brossard. Longueuil police are not releasing the names of the victims.

Police say emergency services responded to a fire alarm at around 1 a.m. at the building in a suburb southeast of Montreal.

A spokesman for Longueuil police said earlier Sunday that officers were questioning a man who was stopped at the scene and who is considered an important witness.

Police say the damage from the fire was limited to the unit where the victims were found.

They’re asking members of the public with information on the incident to come forward.