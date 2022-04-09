RCMP say three people have been found dead in a vehicle along a road in northern Saskatchewan.

Police say members of their detachment in Spiritwood received a report on Saturday morning about three unresponsive individuals in a vehicle between Leoville and Chitek Lake.

All three were declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police say the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is investigating and there was evidence of illicit drug consumption.

In 2021, more than 300 people in the province died from overdoses.