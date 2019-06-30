 Skip to main content

Canada Three injured, hiker missing after storm hits Saskatchewan campground

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Three injured, hiker missing after storm hits Saskatchewan campground

GOODSOIL, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Comments

The Saskatchewan government says three people are injured and a hiker is missing after a storm hit Meadow Lake Provincial Park in the province’s northwest Saturday afternoon.

Government spokesman Jim Billington says in a news release that severe winds knocked down large swaths of trees at the Murray Doell Campground and emergency responders answered multiple requests for assistance.

Billington says the three people who were injured are expected to survive, while RCMP are co-ordinating the search for the hiker.

Story continues below advertisement

He says campers evacuated from the affected campgrounds are at a local emergency shelter where they have access to food, water and first aid.

Meteorologist and Environment Canada spokesman Dan Kulak says he can’t confirm if the storm was a tornado or a severe wind event that caused the damage in Meadow Lake.

He says Environment Canada is calling the incident a “severe weather event” for now.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter