Three men arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old Toronto boy last month

Toronto police say they’ve arrested three men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in the city’s north end last month.

Police say the boy – later identified as Jeremiah Ranger of Toronto – was shot inside an SUV on April 26 and died a short time later.

Police say they arrested a 22-year-old man from Cambridge, Ont., on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

A 23-year-old and 20-year-old from Toronto both surrendered Monday.

All three men are now charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Police did not offer any details on the relationship between the accused.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.