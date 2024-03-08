Three young men are facing first-degree murder charges after a pregnant woman and her partner were found dead in Bowmanville, Ont., last year.

Durham Regional police Det. Sgt. Brad Corner says officers were called to a home on Crombie Street at around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023.

Corner says officers found 28-year-old Aram Kamel and 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy lying dead on the main floor of the home.

He says they were shot multiple times at close range and Alzubaidy was six months pregnant when she was killed.

Police say a 21-year-old man with no fixed address, a 21-year-old man from Toronto and a 20-year-old man from Toronto have been all arrested this week and are each charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Corner says police believe the murders of Kamel and Alzubaidy were a “targeted killing and a robbery,” and the investigation is still ongoing into other people that may have been criminally responsible for the murders.