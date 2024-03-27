Three men died after an apparent avalanche on Quebec’s Mount Medaille on Tuesday during a snowmobiling expedition on the Gaspe Peninsula.

Quebec provincial police say a fourth member of the snowmobiling group called emergency services at around 5:30 p.m. to report the disappearance of his three companions in the Chic-Chocs nature reserve.

Police dispatched a team of rescuers trained in avalanche response to locate the men, all aged in their thirties.

Local firefighters and ambulance services also participated in the search.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Frederic Deshaies says the three missing men were found later in the evening and declared dead in hospital.

Deshaies says an investigation is underway to determine the exact causes and circumstances of their deaths.