Three men hospitalized after early morning shooting in downtown Toronto, police say

Police say three men are in hospital, one of them in life-threatening condition, after an early morning shooting in downtown Toronto.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says police were called to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. following multiple reports of gunshots.
She says officers found three men lying on the street in the same general area.
Douglas-Cook says two were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the third has injuries that are considered life-threatening.
No information is yet available on the age or identity of the men.
Douglas-Cook says police do not yet have any suspect information in the case and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
