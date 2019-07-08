 Skip to main content

Three men hospitalized after early morning shooting in downtown Toronto, police say

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Police say three men are in hospital, one of them in life-threatening condition, after an early morning shooting in downtown Toronto.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says police were called to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. following multiple reports of gunshots.

She says officers found three men lying on the street in the same general area.

Douglas-Cook says two were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the third has injuries that are considered life-threatening.

No information is yet available on the age or identity of the men.

Douglas-Cook says police do not yet have any suspect information in the case and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

