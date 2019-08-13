 Skip to main content

Canada Three ministers switching duties in small Saskatchewan cabinet shuffle

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan’s premier has made a small cabinet shuffle.

Scott Moe says three ministers are switching duties.

Greg Ottenbreit, who served as minister for rural and remote health, is now in charge of highways and infrastructure as well as the Water Security Agency.

Warren Kaeding takes over rural and remote health from government relations.

Lori Carr is the new minister of government relations, after heading up highways and infrastructure.

Moe says the 14 other ministers in cabinet are keeping their current portfolios.

“Our cabinet and caucus will continue to deliver on the priorities of our constituents while continuing consultations as we renew our government’s plan for growth as we look ahead to 2030,” he said.

