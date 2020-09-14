 Skip to main content
Canada

Three ministers warn COVID-19 researchers to take extra precautions to protect efforts from 'hostile actors'

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Health Minister Patty Hajdu arrives for the first day of a Liberal cabinet retreat, in Ottawa, on Sept. 14, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A trio of federal cabinet ministers is warning COVID-19 researchers to take additional precautions to protect their efforts from thieves and vandals.

The statement today says the federal government is concerned about “hostile actors” targeting pandemic-related research in this country and urges government scientists, academics and private-sector workers to double– and triple-check their security measures.

Signed by Industry Minister Navdeep Bains, Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, the statement recommends strong cyber– and physical-security protocols.

It’s not clear what prompted this new alert, months after Canada’s intelligence agencies first warned of state-sponsored hackers targeting COVID-19 research.

In mid-July, Canadian, British and U.S. security services said they believed hackers working for Russia’s intelligence agency were trying to steal vaccine research.

The statement today warns of threats to intellectual property and business interests as well as long-term economic competitiveness from espionage and foreign interference.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians not to relax their guard against COVID-19 as he kicked off two days of closed-door meetings with his cabinet on Monday. While the cabinet retreat was intended to discuss the long-term plan for rebuilding Canada's pandemic-battered economy, it is shifting to focus more on the threat of a second wave. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Follow related topics

