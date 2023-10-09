Three police officers were taken to hospital and five people were arrested after a brawl broke out during the night in Montreal’s north end.

Montreal police say a 911 call came in at about 2:35 a.m. for a fight on a street in Montréal-Nord.

Officers on the scene tried to gather information, but say the people involved in the fight were unco-operative.

They say officers called for reinforcements, and one police officer was allegedly punched during a foot chase.

None of the injured officers suffered life-threatening injuries.

The five suspects were arrested, and a security perimeter was erected around the scene.