Three more schools in Dufferin-Peel Catholic board closed to in-person learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments
A Catholic school board west of Toronto closed three more schools to in-person learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks Friday, for a total of 10 across the board.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board shuttered three elementary schools as of Friday: San Lorenzo Ruiz, St. Cornelius and St. John the Baptist elementary.

St. Sofia School in Mississauga, Ont., is among the schools that have been closed for longer.

It’s reporting 10 students and five staff members who are ill with COVID-19.

Spokesman Bruce Campbell says the board has been forced to shutter the schools to in-person learning because of teachers who have been directed to self-isolate.

He says there aren’t enough permanent staff and occasional teachers to “provide safe supervision and to maintain operations in an in-person environment” at the facilities.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says people across the province can’t let their guard down as the province’s science advisers warn of a third wave of COVID-19. Ford said that people must continue to follow public-health guidance even as vaccines become more widely available. The Canadian Press

