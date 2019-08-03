 Skip to main content

Canada Three Nova Scotia byelections set for September

Three Nova Scotia byelections set for September

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has called three byelections for Sept. 3, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Elections Nova Scotia says provincial byelections are set for early September in three ridings formerly held by the Progressive Conservatives.

The vote will take place Sept. 3 in the ridings of Argyle-Barrington in the province’s southwest, and Northside-Westmount and Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg in Cape Breton.

The ridings were formerly held by Chris d’Entremont, Eddie Orrell and Alfie MacLeod respectively.

All three resigned last month and have won nominations to run for the Conservatives in this fall’s federal election.

Premier Stephen McNeil previously said he wouldn’t call the byelections until they resigned.

Despite a lack of provincial legislation on the issue, McNeil has argued that it’s against the tradition of the legislature for members to keep getting paid while campaigning for another job.

A byelection hasn’t been called yet in the Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River riding of former NDP member, now Independent, Lenore Zann.

She recently won the Liberal nomination in the federal riding of Cumberland-Colchester, but she has indicated that she intends to continue to sit in the legislature until the federal writ is dropped in September.

Friday’s announcement came as McNeil made a campaign-style swing through industrial Cape Breton where he announced details of hospital redevelopments for communities in the Sydney area.

There are currently 27 Liberal members of the legislature, 14 Tories, five NDP, two Independents and three vacancies.

