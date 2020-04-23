 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Three Ottawa police officers accused of selling accident information to tow-truck drivers

Lee Berthiaume
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Ottawa Police Service was shaken Thursday after three of its officers were arrested and charged with allegedly selling information on car accidents to tow-truck drivers.

The charges against constables Hussein Assaad, Kevin Putinski and Andrew Chronopoulos were announced by the RCMP following a 10-month investigation, which was first sparked by a request for help from the Ottawa Police Service last summer.

Each officer faces one count of breach of trust and secret commissions. Assaad is accused of obstruction of justice, providing unauthorized access to confidential police databases and conspiracy to commit break and enter and theft while Putinski faces one count of fraud under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Three Ottawa residents – Jason Ishraki, Veronika Ishraki and Marwan Sablani – have also arrested and charged in connection with the RCMP investigation.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said the city force was first tipped off that an officer was engaged in “alleged criminal behaviour related to corrupt practice” in June, at which point it asked the RCMP’s anti-corruption unit to launch an investigation.

“The charges that the RCMP laid today are very serious,” Sloly said in a statement.

“These allegations against three of our members will likely shake the trust and confidence that OPS members have worked long and hard to earn with the public. Every member of the OPS will be troubled by this news as we hold our oath of office and our organization’s values in the highest regard.”

Sloly nonetheless the defended the rest of his officers, insisting the charges “do not reflect on their overall integrity” of the Ottawa Police Service while announcing several new measures to increase accountability within the force.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies