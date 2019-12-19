 Skip to main content

Canada

Three people arrested after lockdown at Quebec high school, provincial police say

COWANSVILLE, Que.
The Canadian Press
A Quebec school board says a lockdown that confined students and teachers to their classrooms today at a high school east of Montreal has been lifted.

Provincial police say three people were arrested following the incident at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. – two inside the school and one at another location.

Police spokeswoman Aurelie Guindon says none of those arrested was armed.

The Val-des-Cerfs school board had said earlier in a Facebook post that two students were being detained by police.

The lockdown was announced at the school just after 9:30 a.m., and police said there was no direct threat to anyone at the school, which is about 90 kilometres east of Montreal.

After the lockdown ended at about 11:20 a.m., anxious parents who had gathered outside the school were allowed in to see their children.

